Celebs observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistani celebrities observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday upon Prime Minster Imran Khan’s call to show solidarity with the Kashmiris in the wake of India revoking the special status of the occupied valley.

Actors Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam and former cricketer Moin Khan assembled at Moin Khan Academy to show their support for the oppressed people in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Adnan Siddiqui and Bilal Ashraf waved Kashmir’s flag at Jehangir Kothari Parade, Karachi to stand for the plight of innocent Kashmiris who are under siege and communications blackout since August 5.

Former captain Shahid Afridi raised his voice against Indian atrocities in the valley as he addressed people outside Mazar-e-Quaid. He was wearing Pakistan Army’s uniform. Pointing towards his attire, he said “I am a soldier of this country and will always remain one.”

He called out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding positively to PM Khan’s offer for peace talks and said “this is not the time to fight.”

Starlet Mahira Khan is also standing with Kashmiris. Taking to Twitter, she wrote “At this time where we pray, hope and stand together for peace.”

Standing in solidarity with @ImranKhanPTI and the people of Kashmir. At this time where we pray, hope and stand together for peace. #KashmirHour #StandWithKashmir — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 30, 2019

Some celebrities will also visit martyred soldier’s families on September 6 and LOC soon.

