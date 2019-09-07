Celebs pay tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

Defence Day was observed on September 6 across the country and Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay homage to the armed forces and martyrs.

Taking to Twitter, actress Mehwish Hayat wrote “Let’s remember those who protect our borders and because of whom we can sleep safe at nights.”

Remembering Kashmiris who are under siege since August 5 in the occupied region of Jammy & Kashmir, she said “Let’s also lend a thought to those less fortunate whose struggles for freedom aren’t over yet.”

2day let's pay homage to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy 2day. Let's remember those who protect our borders &bcoz of whom we cn sleep safe at nights. Let’s also lend a thought to those less fortunate whose struggles for freedom aren’t over yet pic.twitter.com/0U702s05X9 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 6, 2019

Actor Humayun Saeed said he is “Proud of our Armed Forces & salute the resilience, commitment and bravery of our soldiers.” He also sent prayers for the martyrs and their families.

Proud of our Armed Forces & salute the resilience, commitment and bravery of our soldiers who continue to work day & night to protect us and our beautiful Pakistan. A special prayer for our beloved martyrs and their families. May Allah bless them #DefenceDay #DefenceAndMartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/1b0NJRf2qA — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 6, 2019

Singer Atif Aslam paid a visit to a martyr’s house to remind them that their loved ones can never be forgotten.

Waar actor Shaan Shahid also paid a tribute to the brave lions of our soil who are the defenders of freedom.

#6thseptDDay #pakArmy our Lions our brave of the soil , our defenders of the freedom that breathes in our being . Our salute is our prayers our honour is in the tears we carry on your martyrdom.& our love is our trust we have on you & your sacrifices .@OfficialDGISPR #braveheart — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) September 6, 2019

Veena Malik boasted of PAF’s response on February 27 when it shot down Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace, followed by the arrest of pilot Abhinandan.

If defence against a coward enemy, 5x your size, isn’t a victory then what is. #DefenceDay 💚 Our tea was famous and welcoming then ,and now. #6September — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 6, 2019

The day was observed to commemorate sacrifices of our Armed Forces, martyrs and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

