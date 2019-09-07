Web Analytics
Celebs pay tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

celebs, Defence Day, tribute

Defence Day was observed on September 6 across the country and Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay homage to the armed forces and martyrs. 

Taking to Twitter, actress Mehwish Hayat wrote “Let’s remember those who protect our borders and because of whom we can sleep safe at nights.”

Remembering Kashmiris who are under siege since August 5 in the occupied region of Jammy & Kashmir, she said “Let’s also lend a thought to those less fortunate whose struggles for freedom aren’t over yet.”

Actor Humayun Saeed said he is “Proud of our Armed Forces & salute the resilience, commitment and bravery of our soldiers.” He also sent prayers for the martyrs and their families.

Singer Atif Aslam paid a visit to a martyr’s house to remind them that their loved ones can never be forgotten.

Waar actor Shaan Shahid also paid a tribute to the brave lions of our soil who are the defenders of freedom.

Veena Malik boasted of PAF’s response on February 27 when it shot down Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace, followed by the arrest of pilot Abhinandan.

The day was observed to commemorate sacrifices of our Armed Forces, martyrs and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

