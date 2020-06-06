Pakistani celebrities who refused to endorse fairness creams

Many leading actors including Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar and singer Momina Mustehsan recently revealed that they never endorsed a skin lightening or whitening product.

BBC’s Haroon Rashid asked a question about it on Twitter as African-American man George Floyd’s death not only sparked protests across the world but led to people discussing the fixation with a fair skin on social media.

The celebs were responding to his tweet and here’s what they said:

Same here 🙋🏻‍♀️ Always turned down all fairness product endorsements. The amount of melanin in your skin has nothing to do with how beautiful you are.

If we ALL responsibly refuse whitening endorsements, it might cause a shift in the market. We have the power to change the narrative https://t.co/KSKh1XZ0yB — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) June 5, 2020

Me! 🙋🏻‍♀️ been refusing offers to endorse various skin whitening products since 12 years. Have a very strong stance against it. https://t.co/UcMJ32L2Do — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) June 5, 2020

Actress Zara Noor Abbas was also called out recently by a social media user on Instagram for promoting fairness creams in the past after she posted a video of an African American girl talking about racism.

The starlet responded to her saying that fairness creams do not promote racism or killing. “Stop making this out of context when it is not the agenda. Your word doesn’t matter here. What matters is human life and equality and this is what I am here for. A face wash is killing No one,” she said.

Floyd, 46, died due to cardiopulmonary arrest while he was being restrained by police in taking him into custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

His murder has stirred a global outcry over racial bias by US law enforcement.

