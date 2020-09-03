More than 97 per cent cell sites restored in Karachi: PTA

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Thursday claimed that over 97 per cent affected cell phone sites have been restored in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson of PTA said that as of today, total 5,433 cell sites are operational in the city and 136 are being restored.

“Some operators have already made all their sites up and running.”

The spokesperson maintained that efforts are underway to achieve hundred percent restoration.

“PTA continues to monitor the situation and assures the consumers that services in all affected areas will be restored soon,” he added.

Read More: Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi due to Muharram, heavy rain: PTA

Earlier on August 29, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had claimed that mobile phone services were suspended in parts of Karachi due to security reasons ahead of Muharram while some mobile tower sites were affected by the heavy rain.

The PTA spokesperson said that the authority had received complaints of non-availability of cellular networks in parts of Karachi. The authority had termed the security measures during the Muharram month as the principal reason for the suspension of cellular services.

PTA had said that some of the mobile towers were inundated with rain waters due to which some areas experienced network blackout.

