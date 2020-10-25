Cellular services restored in parts of Quetta

QUETTA: Mobile phone service which was suspended in Quetta due to security concerns at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, has been restored in the city, ARY News reported.

The provincial government had announced to shut the mobile phone service in the city from 8am to 9pm due to security concerns.

The Balochistan government had also imposed a ban on pillion riding in Quetta today.

Earlier in the day, a bomb explosion left at least four people dead and two reportedly sustained injuries in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, which took place in Hazarganji area in the vicinity of Shalkot police station on Sunday evening.

Police officials had told media that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle while one vehicle and motorcycles parked at the scene caught fire after the bomb explosion.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had earlier issued a security alert on October 22 that outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

Read More: Bomb ‘planted on motorcycle’ explodes in Quetta, claims at least four lives

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

