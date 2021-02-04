Census results challenged in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the approval of 2017 Census results by the federal government, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

In his petition, the JI Karachi chief pleaded with Chief Justice Pakistan to take notice of the findings of the census and order a fresh Census in Karachi.

The petitioner made the Centre, Sindh government, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Planning ministry respondents in his petition.

The Jamaat-i-Islami on Saturday staged sit-ins across the city as part of its campaign for civic and municipal rights of Karachi, fresh population census in the metropolis and an empowered local government system in the urban centre of Sindh.

Party workers, including women and children, at some places staged sit-ins and vowed to continue their struggle till the achievement of the desired results.

Read More: Census notification to be issued after CCI huddle, SC informed

Earlier today, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan assured the Supreme Court of issuance a notification of the final results of Census-2017.

“A final decision regarding census will be made in a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, after which a notification will be issued,” he stated before a two-judge apex court bench hearing a case pertaining to local government elections.

“It is now a matter of days and not weeks,” the AG said, requesting the court to give three weeks’ time to issue the notification.

