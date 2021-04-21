Covid-led lockdown imposed across parts of Karachi’s central district

KARACHI: Given the raging viral situation with the Covid-19 global pandemic having launched into its third, more infective phase, the authorities in the port city have Wednesday imposed a lockdown in its central district to restrict the further spread, ARY News reported.

The deputy commissioner for the central district has rolled out a notification today announcing the imposition of a micro smart lockdown to curb the spread of the virus from the hotspots.

Areas of at least three towns in Karachi’s central district, Gulberg Town, North Karachi and North Nazimabad have been rendered viral hotspots and thus many streets across them where the instance of the virus is higher are dubbed to be in lockdown.

Separately earlier today from Karachi’s Covid situation, it was reported that in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the third wave of the pandemic, the local administration imposed a micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s Kemari district for two weeks.

According to a notification released by the deputy commissioner’s office, the micro smart lockdown will remain enforced until May 5 in three sub-divisions of Kemari district. Kemari, Baldia and Site have been put under the micro smart lockdown. The hotspots were identified by the district health officer (DHO).

As many as 10 coronavirus patients are present in the three notified sub-divisions of the district.

