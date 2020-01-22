Centre to cooperate with Balochistan govt in relief work: Dr. Firdous   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has assured to extend full cooperation to the provincial government for the relief and rehabilitation of those recently affected by rains and snowfall in Balochistan.

Talking to the media persons in Quetta on Wednesday, Dr. Firdous said that timely rescue efforts of National Disaster Management Authority with the cooperation of provincial government helped saved many precious lives besides ensured provision of medical aid to those injured in rain and snowfall related incidents, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Death toll from snow-related incidents in AJK, Balochistan soars to 100

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gives immense importance to the development of this resource rich province. She stressed that development of Pakistan is linked with the development of Balochistan.

Dr. Firdous said that the prime minister has effectively and forcefully presented the case of Kashmiris at the international fora. She said the reiteration of US President Donald Trump’s offer for mediation on Kashmir dispute, during meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, reflects the success of our foreign policy.

