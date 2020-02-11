Centre to decide on IGP Sindh matter today, claims Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday claimed that the federal government would decide regarding the replacement of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial authorities, the federal cabinet meeting to be held today would mull over the matter. “The centre will decide on the matter today,” said the provincial government.

Citing the federal government’s decision, the spokesman of the provincial government and adviser to CM Sindh on Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab would travel to Islamabad on urgent basis to hold meetings over the matter.

On January 28, the federal cabinet members postponed the appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and decided to hold consultation with the governor and chief minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss 15-point agenda including the appointment of new IGP Sindh after the removal of the current police chief Dr Kaleem Imam.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) raised objections over the matter of IGP Sindh.

After the reservations emerged from the cabinet members, it was decided to further consult Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP appointment.

The federal cabinet also reviewed the current political and economic situation of the country besides discussing the regulations for the issuance of arms licence. An amendment for Pakistan Arms Act was recommended and approved by the members, sources said.

