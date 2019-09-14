Centre can only advise province under Article 149: Durrani

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Saturday said that federal government can only advise to the provincial government under the Article 149.

According to ARY News, Durrani was talking to the media outside an accountability court here.

“It is wrongly assumed that the Centre can control a province under the constitution’s Article 149,” Siraj Durrani said.

Durrani backed a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s chief Pir Pagara about Karachi.

He said, Karachi should again be made the federal capital, as the city was the seat of the federal government at the time of Pakistan’s creation.

He said the garbage problem in Karachi only remained the focus of politics.

Pir Pagara had earlier expressed surprise over the statement of law minister Farogh Naseem, and said that the federal minister (instead of it) should demand for bringing back the seat of federal government to Karachi.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem earlier clarified that he never talked about making Karachi a province and his earlier statement was quoted out of context.

“We don’t want to separate Karachi from Sindh,” he added.

