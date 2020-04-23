Centre, provinces on same page in fight against COVID-19: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people from hunger amid the lockdown.

On the occasion, he paid rich tribute to the services of health professionals who were on the front line in fight against the coronavirus.

He said that the world has never before seen a pandemic like COVID-19.

Earlier on April 13, President Arif Alvi had asked all provincial governors and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir president to enhance coordination between the federation and the provinces to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Presiding over a consultative conference via video link, he had sought proposals to overcome the challenge. All governors had shared their opinion and gave a briefing on the Covid-19 situation in their respective provinces.

They had lauded the measures taken by the federal government against the spread of the contagion and had expressing satisfaction over the level of cooperation in term of supply of medical equipment and financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme.

