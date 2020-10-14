Centre will remove Sindh’s concerns about islands: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the federal government will remove Sindh government’s concerns about the Bundal and Buddo islands, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that the Sindh government will be the ultimate beneficiary if the federal government builds new cities on the twin islands. Revenue generated from the islands will be handed over to the provincial government, he added.

“We will not take the islands to Islamabad,” the governor added. Imran Ismail said that he will discuss the issue with the Sindh chief minister.

Responding to a question, Imran Ismail warned that the Sindh government will be responsible if corona virus resurges in Karachi after the PDM’s public meeting in the metropolis.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the province had never issued NOC to the federal government over Bundal and Buddo islands ownership.

Talking to newsmen in Jacoababad, the CM Sindh had said that the federal government had sought our permission for the development of the islands. Sindh had never issued NOC into the matter, Shah had said and added that they asked the federal government what kind of development they want to carry out at the islands.

“We will never hold talks over the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.”

