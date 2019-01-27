Centre taking steps for completion of development projects in KP: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the federal government was taking concrete steps for completion of various developmental projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inaugurating the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Jahangira area of district Nowshera, he said special focus was being given on education, health and other sectors for provision of better facilities to the general public.

Pervez Khattak assured that new job opportunities will be also created for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after establishing industries within two years.

Read More: Nation will soon reap benefits of govt’s policies: Khattak

“A network of development projects is being laid with special focus on schools and hospitals,” he said adding that more work had been done in KP than other provinces.

He was making earnest effort to resolve fundamental issues, he said.

The defence minister said factories would be established to eradicate inflation. Nobody had worked for attracting investment in Pakistan.

“The country which has an honest leader progresses well. Let’s come together to make the country corruption free,” he said.

Defence Minister Khattak earlier this month said that the nation would soon reap the harvest of welfare-oriented policies of the incumbent government.

He said policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan will eradicate the social evils of corruption and kickback. He said the opposition was making hue and cry by propagating worthless issues and the government was tirelessly working to steer the country out of the crises.

Comments

comments