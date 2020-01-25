Centre’s initiatives to open new vista of development, prosperity in Sindh: Mian Soomro

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro on Saturday met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at his office in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, current political situation, federal government’s funded development projects in Sindh, PM Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi, Ehsas programme and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Mian Soomro claimed that the Centre’s main focus is on development projects in Sindh, adding that the initiatives taken by the federal government will open doors for socio-economic development and prosperity of the province.

Imran Ismail said that the federal government is committed to resolve public issues and added that uplift of Sindh is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on January 13, the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to release financial package for development projects in Sindh in order to persuade its ally political parties.

The federal government had taken the decision to release Rs150 million development funds to each Member of National Assembly (MNA) in Sindh which will assist them to initiate different schemes recommended by the lawmakers.

Sources had said that the funds will be given to the legislators belonging to the coalition partners of the PTI government including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

