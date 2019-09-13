Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Centre’s taking charge of Karachi will be unconstitutional: Rabbani

Raza Rabbani, karachi, federal government

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani has said that the impression regarding the federal government’s taking charge of Karachi is unconstitutional, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking with media in Karachi Senator Rabbani said that the constitution only allows the federal government to advise provincial authorities under Article 149 while implementing it is discretion of the province.

The talk of invoking Article 149 in Karachi would have grave consequences, he warned. “If this farce  moved ahead it will be violation of the constitution,” former Senate chairman said.

PPP senator said that if enforcement of Article 149 is necessary it should be invoked in federal government.

Raza Rabbani warned of strong implications if this decision taken by the government.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Court wraps up Zardari’s plea seeking amenities in jail

Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari heads to US for execution of important tasks

Pakistan

WATCH LIVE: PM Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad for Kashmir solidarity rally

Pakistan

PM Khan to fly to Saudi Arabia on Sep 19


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close