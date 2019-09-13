Centre’s taking charge of Karachi will be unconstitutional: Rabbani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani has said that the impression regarding the federal government’s taking charge of Karachi is unconstitutional, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking with media in Karachi Senator Rabbani said that the constitution only allows the federal government to advise provincial authorities under Article 149 while implementing it is discretion of the province.

The talk of invoking Article 149 in Karachi would have grave consequences, he warned. “If this farce moved ahead it will be violation of the constitution,” former Senate chairman said.

PPP senator said that if enforcement of Article 149 is necessary it should be invoked in federal government.

Raza Rabbani warned of strong implications if this decision taken by the government.

