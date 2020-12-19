CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal elected WMO President

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has been elected unopposed as the President of the World Memon Organization (WMO), ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The nine chapters of the WMO reposed their trust in President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and elected him unopposed as president of the organization for the next three years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pertinent to mention here that Founder of the ARY Group Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob founded the World Memon Organization (WMO) aimed at uniting the Memon community on a single platform.

Prominent personalities from the Memon community including Sir Adamjee, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, and others remained part of the WMO.

Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, Abdul Sattar Dada, Sulaiman Noor Mohamed served the WMO at the top positions. The organization holds elections after every three years to elect its office bearers.

