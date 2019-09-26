CEO of International Islamic Bank calls on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Islamic Bank Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Al Thani on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the leaders discussed economic cooperation and other matters of mutual interests. They also talked about ways to enhance regional security.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that the security situation in Pakistanis getting improved day-by-day and that foreign investment is essential for achieving long-lasting peace.

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Al Thani appreciated the role of the Pakistan army for enduring peace and stability in the country and the region.

Earlier on June 22, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan was on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges,” he had said while taking part in a debate on ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in the British capital.

