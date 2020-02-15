‘Plea against CEO PIA based on dishonesty’, govt submits reply in SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has termed plea against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik based on ‘dishonesty’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On January 21, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the PIA’s chief executive officer.

The federal government in its reply submitted in the Supreme Court stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 per cent during the tenure of Arshad Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also curtailed upto 75 per cent.

Terming Arshad Malik as an expert in Finance, HR and other fields, the federal government in its response submitted in SC said Malik had taken stern action against the wrong doings in the PIA, including removal of fake degree holders employees.

Read more: SC upholds SHC’s verdict of barring PIA CEO Arshad Malik from working

“The appointment of Arshad Mehmood was made under the set parameters after the approval of the federal cabinet”, the reply states and adds that problems of the Pakistan International Airlines saw sharp decrease during his [Malik] tenure.

The reply of the PTI-led federal government further states that Air Marshal Arshad Malik played vital role in making JF-17 Thunder Jets and its marketing.

Comments

comments