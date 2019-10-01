CEO PIA extends his support for promoting domestic cricket in Pakistan

KARACHI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Tuesday said we will provide every possible support to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in promoting domestic cricket in the country.

This he said while speaking to a delegation led by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, which met him at the PIA Head Office. The chairman PCB briefed Chairman PIA, about the initiatives and reforms presently taken for the betterment of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

He also apprised about the ongoing cricket season titled Quaid-e Azam trophy which commenced from 14th September 2019 and discussed a wide range of opportunities for PIA to join hands with PCB in promoting Domestic Cricket in Pakistan.

Mr.Mani urged upon CEO PIA to support PCB especially in developing the new region-based structure.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA has always played an active role in the promotion of sports specially cricket in Pakistan.

He said that both PIA and PCB are national pride and extended his every possible support to the PCB for promotion of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

CEO PCB Waseem Khan, Chief Commercial Officer PCB Babar Hameed, Director Operations Haroon Rashid and Mr. Usman, Director Corporate Governance PIA, Muhammad Shuaib, Chief Commercial Officer PIA Nausherwan Adil were also present during the meeting.

