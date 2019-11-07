LAHORE: A colorful ceremony held at Lahore Museum on Thursday to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported.

A prayers ceremony held at Lahore museum attended by the large number of people of Sikh community from Pakistan and the overseas, which included cake cutting and an exhibition of Sikh culture in Punjab.

Provincial Minister of Information Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor and Darbar Sahib will unveil Pakistan’s real face before the world, Aslam Iqbal said.

The members of Sikh community attending the ceremony called the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration a milestone. Due to Kartarpur Corridor 120 million Sikhs across the world have become ambassadors of Pakistan, the participants were opined.

Lahore Museum also arranged the Sikh Gallery at the museum with an exhibition of the rare documents and pictures of the Sikh rule in Punjab.

All is set for inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 09.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

Prime Minister Khan had recently announced that Pakistan is all set to open its doors for the Sikh community from across the globe. In a Facebook post, he said the corridor will be opened to the public on November 9.

The prime minister said the world’s largest Gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the world.

