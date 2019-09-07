Opening ceremony to mark start of new judicial year on Sept 11

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is all set to commence its new judicial year 2019-20 from Sept 11.

An opening ceremony will be held at the principal seat in Islamabad to mark the start of the new judicial year.

It will be shown live at all registries of the top court through video-link to enable lawyers to witness it.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Attorney General of Pakistan, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council and President Supreme Court Bar Association will address the ceremony.

Judges of the apex court, law officers of the federal and provincial governments, and lawyers will attend the event.

The concept of a new judicial year was introduced by former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

He introduced the idea of opening ceremonies where the chief justice can highlight priorities for the year.

The new judicial year begins after the end of a three-month vacation.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is facing a presidential reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), will begin hearing cases at the start of the new judicial year.

