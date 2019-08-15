Pakistan will continue to extend all-out support to Kashmiris: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan will continue to extend all-out support to Kashmiris till they achieve their right of self-determination.

Talking to media here, the Governor said that purpose of observing August 15 as the black day is to protest against Indian violence on innocent people of held Kashmir and to give a clear message to unarmed Kashmiris that entire Pakistani nation is with them in their just cause of freedom.

To a question, he said overseas Pakistanis were an ambassador of the country and added that he remembered when he was a member of Parliament in Britain only a few people supported the Kashmir issue.

He said, “Now in Britain, there are more than 100 members of Parliament who support Kashmiris right of self-determination.”

Governor said with the blessings of Allah Almighty the people of held Kashmir continued to voice their cause during the last four decades. He said violence on Kashmiris failed to hinder their freedom struggle.

