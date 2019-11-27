GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday extended his complete support for extension in the tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement, the senior politician, whose party is in alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in federal and Punjab governments, said there is a dire need that the incumbent army chief continues his office.

“Extension in army chief’s tenure is need of the hour and it is carried out in a systematic way,” he said.

The PML-Q chief said that only the legal aspects of the army chief’s re-appointment are under debate at the apex court.

Read More: SC suspends notification of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension

Lashing out at Indian media for making a hype of the issue, Shujaat said that it was an internal matter of the country. “The entire nation stands alongside its armed forces and respect the sacrifices they have rendered for safeguarding the nation,” he said.

He said India should avoid making any aggressive move towards the country on wrong perceptions as the armed forces are ready to defend every inch of the homeland.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging the extension given to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till tomorrow (Thursday).

An apex court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case today.

