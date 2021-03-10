ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet members of Senate from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and allies in the federal coalition government ahead of the elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house of the Parliament on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting would be held at the Prime Minister House at 12:00 noon.

Earlier in the day, expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the allied parties of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authorized him to nominate a candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s office.

According to the details, the development came during a meeting of the PTI’s allied parties chaired by the prime minister here in Islamabad today. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had summoned the meeting of the allied parties to mull over the nomination of the deputy chairman Senate.

Talking to ARY News, on the condition of anonymity, a participant of the meeting said that the allied parties assured the prime minister that they will support the candidate in the upper house whoever is nominated by the premier for the slot.

During the meeting, all the allied parties reposed their full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and others were present in the meeting.

On March 4, the government had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman, as its candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of Parliament.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz had announced in a Twitter statement that day.

Comments

comments