Chairman FBR shuns speculation of IMF dictating tax policy

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi today (Saturday) said that there was undue criticism on the institute for setting a target over tariff line duties, ARY News reported.

Zaidi emphasized that Pakistan was ripe with opportunities to meet the board’s desired targets.

The chairman opined: “We have tried to bring institutes and sectors into the tax net which in the past went unnoticed, our efforts to expand the tax net will bear fruit,” said Zaidi.

Chairman FBR lashed out on speculations over the reformed taxation schemes being controlled by foreign institutes like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We are not taking dictation from anyone, such hearsay has no basis,” said Zaidi.

The government was trying to minimize the gap between a tax filer and non-filer and is also diligently working towards eradicating lacunas in the current system of taxation, Zaidi emphasized.

Enacting the newly formed ‘benami law’ has helped in acquiring data from various banks and electricity companies to better deal with tax evaders, added Zaidi.

“40 thousand out of 3.41 million industrial electricity consumers are tax payers, Zaidi unveiled.

“In an effort to curtail and systemize the FBR, we have abolished the system of discretionary funds.”

Zaidi also announced the formation of a special cell to deal with corrupt officers within the institute.

“We are trying to curb means, channels and ways of communication between a tax filer and a tax officer to minimize corruption within the institute,” said the Chairman FBR.

Zaidi also revealed that the registration process for tax filing was being automated and custom duty on 1600 tariff lines was being quashed.

