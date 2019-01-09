Chairman Gorakh Hill Station Authority meets CM Murad Shah

KARACHI: Chairman Gorakh Hill Station Development Authority, Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, called on Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and discussed with him development works in Dadu district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jamali, who is also a MNA from Dadu, said that the development works at Gorakh Hill Station will speed up to complete soon.

Chief Minister Shah during the meeting promised that the road to the hill station will be completed this year.

He said that the affected people will be resettled with plots at Benazir Basti.

The chief minister also directed the deputy commissioner Dadu to allot 10 acres of the land for completion of Benazir Basti.

The Gorakh Hill Station has been a majestic mountain site in Dadu district of Sindh, which is being developed for several years to provide the people of Sindh a hill station in their backyard.

Gorakh Hill Station

Gorakh is located in Kirthar mountain range at an elevation of 1734m, along the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

Gorakh is still an under-developed hill station project. It is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres of land, and due to its surroundings it is a unique adventure point for nature lovers.

It is about 423 km distance from Karachi. The Hill station attracts large number of tourists from the city due to its pristine environs.

