Chairman NAB has not given any interview: NAB spox

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesperson has said Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has not given any interview to a journalist Javed Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“He [Chaudhry] wrongly quoted some personalities and cases in his column and it was baseless”, NAB spokesperson said in his apparent clarification.

NAB’s spokesman further added that the claims made by the columnist were contrary to the facts and that the bureau has already rejected such assertions by issuing statements in the mainstream media.

The top official of the accountability watchdog is being criticised over his alleged comments published in a local Urdu newspaper, wherein he had allegedly accused prominent political figures from both the government and opposition parties of involvement in corruption and influencing the cases against them.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari had said that they will take legal course of action against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal over his interview to a journalist.

Read more: Zardari vows legal action against NAB chief over interview

Speaking to journalists on the premises of the accountability court following the hearing of the fake bank accounts case, he said the NAB chairman’s office doesn’t permit him to be interviewed.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also q uestioned the impartiality of the NAB chief and asked him to explain the objective of his interview.

