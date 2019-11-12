Chinese envoy-led delegation meets NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: A six-member delegation headed by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has held a meeting with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese delegation comprising Yao Jing and others called on Javed Iqbal where the visiting dignitaries were briefed over the anti-corruption measures being taken by the anti-graft watchdog in the country, said the NAB spokesperson.

The chairman and the delegation exchanged views on different matters relating to legal consultations, extradition of accused persons, investigative training and work efficiency.

Yao Jing-led delegation praised the efforts of the anti-corruption watchdog and the steps taken by NAB chairman to root out the menace of financial irregularities.

Pakistan and China have made an agreement to enhance cooperation in various fields to end corruption.

