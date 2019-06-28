ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal today (Friday) expressed firm resolve to completely rid Pakistan of corruption, ARY News reported.

The chairman NAB said that the anti-graft watchdog is strictly following standards of meritocracy and transparency.

Iqbal added that the efforts of NAB impacted the economy positively and the graph of corruption has gradually gone down.

“Pakistan’s ranking on the global corruption index has seen improvement, taking it from 175 to the current 116th position,” revealed Iqbal.

The Chairman also told that contact and awareness campaigns against corruption were being run and facilitate by NAB along with formation of behavioral committees to inform employees about the hazards of corruption.

