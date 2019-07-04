ISLAMABAD: Speaking to the media today (Thursday) Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd. Javed Iqbal said that those busy in admonishing NAB should concentrate on presenting better defence in the court of law, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held to return retrieved amounts to corruption effectees the chairman said: “Our tolerance has reached its threshold, every other day a politician is seen bashing the accountability institute, we are not acting out to exact a political vengeance and such talks are ludicrous.”

“What has NAB got to do with politics, we are just trying to end corruption,” retorted the chairman.

Anti-graft watchdog’s head continued that the institute was squarely focused on rooting out corruption and was not partisan in its process and inquiry, rather it was acting transparently and not to favor someone or the other.

“Those who ruled the country for 35 years must be probed first rather than focusing attention on people who assumed office recently,” said Chairman NAB.

Read More: Determined to rid Pakistan of corruption: Chairman NAB

He also rubbished claims relayed on the institute by political opponents for helping engineer political parties and break off people from their parent organizations, enforcing them to change allegiances.

The chairman was resolute in his claim that the primary anti-graft body was working wholly and solely for National Interest and the country.

“We are only working for Pakistan, we have no agenda, we are just after the corrupt,” reiterated Iqbal.

The current, arrests, inquiries and investigations were being carried out on merit and with backing of solid evidence of these nefarious monetary malpractices, the Bureau was not acting in the dark and on hunches, added the chairman.

Read More: Chairman NAB vows accountability without any discrimination

We don’t have personal grudges or enmity towards a party or an individual, we are following procedure and nabbing alleged criminals, he added further.

Those making victory signs will not achieve victory by theatrics; they have to prove their innocence in the court of law by provision of actionable evidence. Sloganeering and chanting would not get someone who is financially corrupt any leeway, he continued.

“We act upon the case not the face,” said Iqbal.

He hailed NAB Rawalpindi’s performance and said that it was delivering the best in comparison to other branches of the anti-graft body in the country.

