ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has asked the nation to offer collective prayer tomorrow at 10:30 am seeking Almighty’s blessing against the coronavirus.

In his video message on Monday, he appealed the nation to follow all preventive measures against coronavirus to control the spread of this pandemic.

قائمقام صدر محمد صاد ق سنجرانی کا ویڈیو پیغام: کل بروز منگل 17 مارچ 2020 صبح ساڑھے دس بجے پوری قوم یکجا ء ہو کر اور یک زبان ہو کر دعا کیلئے نکلے۔عوام کو میل جول محدود کر دیناچاہیے۔ قائمقام صدر کا ویڈیو پیغام میں مشورہ۔احتیاطی تدابیر اختیار کرنا ہماری سماجی ذمہ داری ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/PNXS38xylZ — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) March 16, 2020

The Chairman Senate urged the people to keep themselves clean, avoid public gatherings and lessen unnecessary meetings.

At least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 76 in Sindh and 94 in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza talking exclusively to ARY News on Monday morning said that there was no immediate need to lockdown cities in the country as yet amid coronavirus outbreak.

SAPM Zafar said that different hospitals in Punjab have been equipped with coronavirus testing and prevention kits and the cases being reported from Pakistan’s most populated province are being looked at and treated thoroughly.

Comments

comments