Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday called on Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal after the latter parted ways with the incumbent federal government a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Akhter Mengal said that although Sadiq Sanjrani was not part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), however, he called on him as a coalition partner of the incumbent government and chairman Senate.

“The chairman Senate wanted to know the reasons behind our decision to part ways with the federal government,” he said.

The BNP-Mengal leader said that he had asked him to inquire from the government as to why it did not implement the agreement between the two parties, signed when they joined the federal coalition.

“It is the government that should respond if it has implemented any part of the agreement,” Akhtar Mengal said while divulging details of the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) on Wednesday announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years.

This was announced by BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal during the National Assembly session here in Islamabad.

“I am officially announcing that our party is separating itself from the PTI government, said Akhtar Mengal. The BNP-M chief said that he will remain a part of the National Assembly and keep raising their problems in the lower house of parliament.

Last year, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party.

