‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan is still part of showbiz industry

‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan who became an internet sensation overnight due to his good looks said that he is still part of the showbiz industry.

A picture of him working at a tea stall went viral in 2016. Owing to his popularity, he ventured into acting and modeling.

Many people thought Khan is back to making tea after bidding adieu to showbiz. In an interview with a news website, he clarified and said “Whatever you heard on Facebook or Youtube is fake news. I am still working [in showbiz] and didn’t stop. I just took a break for two months due to family reasons.”

He plans to open a tea cafe in future. “Chai is my identity. I can never separate it from my name and I don’t want to either. I like it when people call me Arshad Khan Chaiwala.”

Khan will be starring in a film and is all set to release a new song. He is currently doing acting and modeling projects as well.

Speaking about what has changed since he rose to fame, Khan said he is more careful about his appearance now unlike earlier when he would just go anywhere without paying attention to what he wore and how he looked.

