CHAMAN: A high-intensity bomb blast has targetted a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Muhammad Hanif in Chaman which leaves one dead and nine wounded in the Balochistan city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that Maulana Hanif was also injured in the incident of bomb explosion happened at Taj Road of Chaman, the capital of Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan.

Rescue teams have commenced relief activities and shifting the injured persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The law enforcers told media that the explosives were installed on a motorcycle apparently in order to target the convoy the JUI-F leader.

Police called Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of the explosion. The intensity of the bomb explosion can be observed as window glasses of nearby buildings and vehicles were cracked.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies cordoned off whole area in order to continue relief activities smoothly in the affected zone.

However, the health condition of the wounded JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif is undisclosed so far.

Earlier in May this year, a tribal leader and his two guards had been killed in a roadside blast in Chaman. It emerged that a tribal leader, Wali Khan Achakzai and his guards were killed in a remote-controlled blast in Killa Abdullah.

Chaman’s deputy commissioner had confirmed the incident and said it was not confirmed yet that whether it was an incident of terrorism or tribal enmity. The sources further said that Achakzai was returning home from work when the blast occurred.

