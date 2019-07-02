No change in gas tariff for basic consumers: petroleum division    

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum division on Tuesday clarified that no revision of tariff was made in gas prices for fertilizers, import industry and basic household consumers.

In a statement, regarding relief of gas prices, the spokesperson said government was making sincere efforts to ensure that any change in tariff not to affect basic consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that some reports were circulating in the media that the petroleum ministry had prepared a summary for 200 per cent hike in gas prices.

Earlier on June 24, Gas consumers were likely to witness major increment in their gas utility bills as the concerned authorities had recommended up to 200 per cent hike to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Petroleum Ministry had sent a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet, recommending up to 200 per cent hike in gas rates.

The ministry had recommended to jack up gas prices up to 200 per cent for domestic consumers and 31 per cent for commercial consumers, whereas, 25 per cent increase will be made over monthly usage of 50 units and 50 per cent against 100 units.

Those people using 200 units per month will witness increased utility bills up to 75 pc and 100 pc for consuming 300 units.

