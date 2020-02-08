Another charge-sheet filed against Chunian child rapist, murderer

LAHORE: In another case of the sexual assault and murder of a minor in Chunian, a joint investigation team (JIT) filed a charge-sheet against Sohail Shehzad who has already been condemned to death on similar charges, reported ARY News.

The charge-sheet was submitted to an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The convict faces charges of raping and murdering a nine-year-old boy, Ali Husnain.

According to the challan, samples collected from the victim’s clothes matched with those of the accused.

A total of 39 prosecution witnesses have been listed who will testify in the case. The accused will likely be indicted and stand trial inside jail following approval of the Punjab home department in this regard.

An FIR was registered against Sohail Shehzad on a complaint of the father of the victim child on Aug 18, 2019.

Last year in Dec, an Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had awarded death penalty on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping, murdering a minor boy in Chunian.

The ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment and death sentence to convict Sohail Shehzad on three counts and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs3 million in addition to Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve an additional six months.

