NEW DELHI: A 22-year old young man lost his life after his cellphone exploded while it was on charging in Indian state of Odisha.

The incident reported by various local and international media outlets said that the man in his 20’s was identified as Kuna Pradhan and died after the mobile phone went off.

He was a native of Ranpur village of Nayagarh district in the state and was engaged as a labourer in the construction of a temple.

Police claimed that the deceased was asleep as the work on the site was disrupted due to ongoing smog issue. “The mobile went off at some time which could not be ascertained claiming his life,” said the law enforcing authority.

Jagannath Truck Owners’ Association, within whose premises incident occurred, said that they were informed by labourers of the incident early in the morning and the police was informed for further action.

The police has sent the body for autopsy of the deceased. “We have also sent the scientific team on the spot.

Any action will be taken after the doctor’s report as if the incident was accidental or involves a foul play,” said the police officer.

Back in October, a schoolgirl lost her life as her mobile phone exploded close to head when she slept while listening to music after putting it on charging, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

The deceased girl was identified as 14-year-old Asetkyzy Abzalbek, whereas, the incident is reported from Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

The unlucky girl was found dead the next morning by her relatives with an exploded mobile phone plugged into a power socket near her pillow. According to The Sun report, she is believed to have received severe head injuries and died immediately.

