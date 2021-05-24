‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ video sells for Rs117mn and is being deleted from YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO: The original footage of a viral home video “Charlie Bit My Finger” has been sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for over Rs117mn on Sunday, the 14th anniversary of its debut.

In the video, the two brothers can be seen playing with each other on a sofa when Harry Davies-Carr, 3, puts his finger in his one-year-old brother Charlie Davies-Carr’s mouth.

Harry begins to laugh but then shouts the now-famous line: “Charlie bit me!”

Since the video was uploaded back in 2007, it has garnered a staggering 882 million views on YouTube.

The family promised to delete the original clip when the NFT sale was final. However, it is still there at the moment – and YouTubers have of course published their own versions of the clip, which are still currently online.

According to the BBC, the bidding battle was between two anonymous accounts –“3fmusic” and “mememaster” – with the former winning the bid.

Ahead of the sale, the family said on the website, which hosted the auction- that the winner would be able to own the video as a “1/1 NFT” and would have the chance to film their own parody of the video with Harry and Charlie, who is now 15.

The site said: “Bid to own the soon-to-be-deleted YouTube phenomenon, Charlie Bit My Finger, leaving you as the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history (while also getting the chance to say Charlie bit your finger, if you want to see what all the hype is about).”

The family “wanted to commit to the whole evolving ethos of NFT” and “give it a new life,” Harry told Insider. The brothers’ father, Howard, who recorded the viral video so he could share it with friends in the US, added that“NFTs allow us to engage with the fans in a different way.”

NFT technology began back in 2015, but it has since gained popularity in recent years.

