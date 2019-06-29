‘Charlie’s Angels’ trailer promises a girl-power driven ride

Hollywood film Charlie’s Angels trailer was released on Thursday and the 2019 reboot is all about girl power.

The action comedy film stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott as the new angels trio. Director and co-screenwriter Elizabeth Banks also appears onscreen.

For her, the upcoming action film is not a reboot but a ‘continuation’ or sequel that incorporates the events of the original TV series and the McG-directed 2000s films. The sequel honors the legacy of the original Charlie’s Angels through costumes and props.

Don’t judge a girl by her cover. Watch the #CharliesAngels trailer now – only in theaters November. 🎥🎶 pic.twitter.com/EmUnrEUwtJ — Charlie's Angels (@CharliesAngels) June 27, 2019

The trailer features a song collaboration from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. American singer, Grande, wrote on Instagram that she can’t wait for everyone to hear the music. “Co-executive producing this soundtrack has been the coolest thing in the world. Beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film,” her post reads.

The new movie serves as a standalone sequel of both the original series and previous films. The 1970’s American detective TV series starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith. With two popular installments in the film series, Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), the latest one has excited the fans.

