Three doctors in Charsaddah test positive for coronavirus

CHARSADDAH: Three doctors including Medical Superintendent (MS) posted at the Women and Children Hospital, Charsaddah on Saturday tested positive for the coronvirus.

According to Dr Ahsan, the two infected doctors were posted at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The doctors were quarantine soon after confirmation of the virus.

He said a nurse at the DHQ hospital also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The total number of health care providers who have been affected by the disease thus far stands at 462, including 231 doctors, 68 nurses and 173 health workers. Of them, 219 health professionals have self-isolated while 138 are under treatment in various hospitals with 94 healthcare givers recuperated from the infection so far.

A total of 58 doctors, 21 nurses and 23 paramedics have been infected with the virus in Punjab so far. Whereas, Sindh has seen 36 doctors, 17 nurses, and 33 paramedics contracting the infection.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics affected by the pathogen stands at 58, 14 and 40 respectively. In Islamabad, 18 medics, 11 nurses and 13 paramedics have been infected with the disease.

In Gilgit Baltistan, a medic, a nurse and 16 paramedics have been diagnosed with the virus. Whereas, 59 doctors, four nurses and 35 paramedics have fallen victim to the disease in Balochistan.

