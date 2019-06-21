ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan today (Friday) agreed upon formation of a committee for ‘Charter of Economy’, ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser made the revelation after the meeting which ARY News had hinted towards in the evening.

The committee will comprise of members from the Senate and the National Assembly, told Qaiser.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had called upon Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser earlier in the day to discuss current political scenario and matters pertaining to the parliament.

Read More: PM Khan hails Asad Qaiser’s performance as NA speaker

Ideas among both individuals were exchanged to pull the country out of the current economic rut, where conferring with various political parties and seeking their counsel on the matter was deliberated upon.

The speaker took the Prime Minister into confidence upon the formation of a high-powered Parliamentary Committee to overlook economic issues.

The members of the committee will be able to give their valuable input in regards to steering Pakistan out of the economic turmoil.

Comments

comments