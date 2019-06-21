LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira today (Friday) said that his party puts forth the ‘Charter of Economy’ as a way out from Pakistan’s economic woes, ARY News reported.

Kaira in a media briefing said that a lot of protests and agitation was done during his party’s tenure but they dealt with the situation and tried to resolve issues amicably.

He was heard saying: “We were not harsh with our stance towards dissent.”

Taking a jibe at the present government the PPP leader said that the present regime has no solution to Pakistan’s economic problems.

He went on to term the Prime Minister of Pakistan as ‘U-turn Khan’ and questioned his claims of providing relief to the people of Pakistan.

Kaira continued that when the budget was presented we called it ‘anti-people’ while the government continued claiming that we sought NRO as a way out.

“We only demanded relief for the people of Pakistan and will oppose the passing of this budget in the parliament,” declared Kaira.

Kaira further added that his party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was addressing a gathering today and they have already declared mutiny against the current government and its policies.

