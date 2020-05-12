Chartered flight carrying 150 stranded Pakistanis leaves US

WASHINGTON: A chartered flight carrying 150 stranded Pakistani students has left the US from Washington for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The chartered flight was provided by the United States government.

Pakistan’s ambassador for United States Asad Amjad and officials of US Department of State bid farewell to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Amjad Khan thanked the US government for extending its support in repatriating Pakistani students.

It may be noted that, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US) to airlift its stranded citizens.

The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

According to the permission granted by the US, the PIA can operate as many as 12 flights in a month to bring back the stranded Pakistanis. The PIA spokesperson had said that the permission was granted to Pakistan by the US after improvement in the security situation.

The Pakistani envoy also appreciated the patience shown by the students.

