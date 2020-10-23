Web Analytics
Chartered flight carrying engineers from China allowed to land in Pakistan

KARACHI: A chartered flight of China has been granted permission to land in Pakistan by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA’s air transport department issued a NOTAM in this regard.

Under the NOTAM, a special chartered flight carrying 24 engineers and other technical staff from China has been allowed to land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The flight will arrive in Karachi on October 27.

Earlier, the government had granted permission to China to operate a chartered flight carrying 200 technicians working at the Suki-Kinari hydropower project from Urumqi to Islamabad on Oct 15.

The sources said the Chinese embassy had requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to operate the chartered flight.

