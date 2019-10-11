ATC adjourns hearing of Chaudhry Aslam murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Chaudhry Aslam murder case as the assistant prosecutor general excused to appear after receiving ‘death threats’ from the accused persons, ARY News reported.

The court resumed hearing of the murder case of slain Superintendent Police (SP) Chaudhry Aslam today where the accused persons, Zafar alias Saeen and Obaid alias Aabi, were produced. The accused persons are allegedly associated with the proscribed outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A government lawyer pleaded to adjourn the hearing as the assistant prosecutor general expressed fear for his life and excused to appear in the hearing.

The lawyer apprised ATC judge that the assistant prosecutor general wrote a letter to the prosecutor general to seek security and the appointment of a special prosecutor after receiving threats from the accused persons.

The court was pleaded to postpone the hearing as the official is waiting for the response from the higher authorities. Later, the court adjourned the hearing after accepting the plea.

The case has almost entered in its final stage as statements of 26 witnesses have been recorded.

The accused were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police and confessed to facilitating and providing reconnaissance for the attack, which claimed the lives of Chaudhry Aslam and nine others in 2014.

Chaudhry Aslam with his two guards and others was killed in a vehicle-borne suicide bombing on the Lyari Expressway on January 9, 2014. The banned outfit, Tehrik-i- Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

