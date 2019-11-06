Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers resume talks with Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, have reached the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resume talks over ongoing Azadi March, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the latest round of talks is being expected to become conclusive where the federal government and the opposition parties are likely to reach an agreement for ending Azadi March.

Chaudhry brothers have earlier departed to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman to play their role in mediation between the government and the Azadi marchers.

Sources said that a draft agreement is being prepared to be signed between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and the opposition parties which would be presented before the Rehber Committee.

The government showed flexibility to many of the conditions tabled by the protesting parties carrying on Islamabad demonstration, whereas, progress is being expected over the demand for reviewing military’s role in the country’s electoral process.

It is agreed from both sides to formulate an unflawed system for performing the transparent electoral process as the government showed agreement over the demand of the opposition to bring electoral reformations, sources added.

A joint press conference will be held by the opposition and the government representatives after the draft agreement concorded in the ongoing phase of dialogues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who had met JUI-F chief yesterday as well, expressed hopes for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement had said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, was a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker had said.

Elahi had said matter related to flexibility over the issue of PM’s resignation will be discussed later and added that there was no conflict on the imposition of the Islamic laws.

