Chaudhry brothers should break silence on promise made with us: Haideri

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry brothers should break their silence and inform the nation about the promise made with us, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri here said on Tuesday.

Talking to media Senator Haideri said,” we are waiting when Chaudhry brothers will break their silence.”

“Our movement is still continuing, when required we will give a call for Islamabad again,” Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader said.

The sit-in in Islamabad will be an end of the government, he claimed.

The International Monetary Fund has always tried to destroy the economy of Pakistan, he claimed.

He said the opposition is behaving criminally and urged the opposition parties to extend help to JUI-F to get rid of the government.

The opposition parties had also benefited from the JUI-F movement. The People’s Party and Muslim League-Nawaz supported the government bills in the parliament under an agreement, he claimed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, had held talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the party’s protest campaign Azadi March in November last year.

Chaudhry brothers acted as go-between to play their role in mediation between the government and the JUI-F for an amicable conclusion of the Azadi March.

