Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls out Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Panipat’

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Panipat

Pakistan’s federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has slammed Bollywood’s latest film Panipat for distorting history.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer recently dropped its trailer. A lot of criticism has been hurled at Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial, which is based on the Battle of Panipat in Afghanistan.

Many people have called out the film for its problematic portrayal of Muslim rulers.

Responding to a tweet by Reema Omar who said that Bollywood continues to depict Muslim rulers/invaders as barbaric savages, Hussain responded and said “When idiots try to rewrite history under RSS influence this is minimum one should expect. Agay agay deikheiye hota hai kiya. (See what happens even further).”

A user blamed Bollywood’s period drama for promoting Islamophobia.

Earlier, the film had already raised alarms in Afghanistan. The Afghan embassy shared concerns with New Delhi about the misrepresentation of emperor Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Dutt. 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ahad Raza Mir says viral Kartarpur driver shows Pakistan welcomes everyone

Lifestyle

Here is what Farhan Saeed said about PTI government’s recent move

Lifestyle

Wasim Akram expresses concern over growing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat calls for shutting down all networks, mafias exploiting children


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close