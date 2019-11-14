Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls out Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Panipat’

Pakistan’s federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has slammed Bollywood’s latest film Panipat for distorting history.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer recently dropped its trailer. A lot of criticism has been hurled at Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial, which is based on the Battle of Panipat in Afghanistan.

Many people have called out the film for its problematic portrayal of Muslim rulers.

Responding to a tweet by Reema Omar who said that Bollywood continues to depict Muslim rulers/invaders as barbaric savages, Hussain responded and said “When idiots try to rewrite history under RSS influence this is minimum one should expect. Agay agay deikheiye hota hai kiya. (See what happens even further).”

When idiots try to rewrite history under RSS influence this is minimum one should expect, agay agay deikheiye hota hai kiya….. https://t.co/IecnORvomx — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 11, 2019

A user blamed Bollywood’s period drama for promoting Islamophobia.

I hope Panipat movie also show how Jats & Rajputs betrayed Marathas & how Ibrahim Khan, the Maratha general fought till the end while Holkars quit the battle midway. But we all know how this is going to pan out, we've seen it before. The Islamophobia fest will continue. pic.twitter.com/5GQkJMlEnr — Nikhil (@nikhil_thatte) November 7, 2019

Earlier, the film had already raised alarms in Afghanistan. The Afghan embassy shared concerns with New Delhi about the misrepresentation of emperor Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Dutt.

