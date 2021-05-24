Secretary PA issues clarification after Chaudhry Nisar denied taking oath

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has issued a clarification regarding the denial of permission to Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) today, ARY News reported on Monday.

While clarifying over the issue, the PA secretary said that Chaudhry Nisar was not denied to take oath. He added that three petitions regarding the issue are currently under proceeding in Rawalpindi bench and two in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Bhatti said that he has sought two days for holding legal consultation on the matter in order to ascertain any stay order for avoiding to commit a contempt of court action.

The PA secretary clarified that Chaudhry Nisar will be able to take oath after the legal consultation by the concerned officials.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has also clarified that the oath taking process was deferred due to proceedings of different petitions against Chaudhry Nisar. He added that the assembly’s secretariat was not aware about the legal standings of the petitions.

Basharat said that the secretariat will give its opinion after getting information from the court.

Earlier in the day, Former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar was not allowed to take oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) three years after he got elected during the 2018 elections.

Nisar who left the assembly building without taking oath said that he decided to take oath after a political development occurred.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that he was not part of any political game and had only come to take oath as an MPA.

He announced that he could approach the high court after reviewing his options following a denial from the assembly’s chair to take the oath.

