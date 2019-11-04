NAROWAL: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday visited Gurduwara Kartarpur Sahib to review arrangements regarding opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the Darbar, Chaudhry Sarwar reviewed arrangements made by the officials regarding opening of the corridor and also got briefing from them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, finalising arrangements in short span of time was the biggest challenge for the government, but Alhamdulillah arrangements are complete.

The governor said 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on daily basis can visit Gurduwara Kartarpur Sahib and he also welcomed the Yatris reaching Pakistan to attend 550 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

